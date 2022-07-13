Spalletti confirms Chelsea target Koulibaly could leave Napoli amid reports of imminent €40m transfer to Stamford Bridge
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that Kalidou Koulibaly could leave the club this summer amid reports Chelsea are close to signing him. The centre-back has been linked with a move away from the Serie A side several times in recent years but reports this week claim that he is closer to making a transfer than ever before.
The Premier League side are said to be nearing an agreement with the Stadio San Paolo team over a €40 million (£34m/$40m) transfer fee. Napoli must either sell the centre-back soon or see him leave for free in 2023 and Spalletti admits that he may be on his way out.
What has Spalletti said about Koulibaly?
"I always remain of the same opinion. I always prefer Koulibaly to everyone," Spalletti said in a Q&A session with Napoli fans.
"It is easy for me because he, as a Napoli player, is the one who has the highest average points. When he was on the pitch, we scored more points.
"Should he choose to go, we will never stop thanking him for everything he taught us and for everything he gave us to make us play in the Champions League this year.
"He is very good, very strong. This year he would also be captain [if he chose to stay].
"If he will choose different things, we will wish him the best because he deserves it all, and woe to anyone who will tell him something if he has to make different choices."
Why do Chelsea want Koulibaly?
Koulibaly joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 and has become a pivotal player throughout the years. The 31-year-old has made 317 appearances for the Italian team in all competitions in his eight years with the club.
His performances in that time caught the attention of Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United, but Chelsea are now poised to land one of the most highly sought-after defenders in Europe.
Koulibaly could help solve a defensive conundrum for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who has already seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart this summer, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso reportedly set to follow the latter to Barcelona.