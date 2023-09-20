Spain women's squad agree to END national team boycott after seven hours of crunch talks - but two players request to leave Montse Tome's first camp for Nations League

Spain women have agreed to end their national team boycott after seven hours of crunch talks, but two players have requested to leave the camp.

The squad reiterated it's stance to boycott the national team after Montse Tome named her first group since replacing Jorge Vilda as manager. However, the majority of the team reported for international duty on Tuesday amid the threat of legal repercussions, and have since agreed to end their boycott following positive talks with the Spanish government's national sports agency (CSD) - as per Sky Sports.

Players arrived in Madrid on Tuesday morning, where they were greeted by a wave of reporters and photographers to capture their arrival, after threats of legal action regarding the boycott continued to grow.

Despite Rubiales eventually resigning from his role as Spanish football federation (RFEF) president after kissing Jenni Hermoso following the team's 2023 World Cup final victory, a statement was released by the players where they outlined their intentions to boycott selection until major reforms were made across the RFEF.

As Relevo reports, Victor Francis, the head of Spain's CSD, held showdown talks with the group into the early hours of Wednesday morning, having previously warned that they could face legal action if they continued to strike.

Speaking after the meeting with the national team, he said: "The players have also shown us their concern about the need to make profound changes in the RFEF, and the RFEF has committed to ensuring that these changes occur immediately.

"Of the 23 called up, 2 players have requested the possibility of leaving the concentration for reasons of lack of spirit and personal discomfort.

"The formula to be used will not entail sanctions. The players are in a difficult moment. I think it is good news to be able to say that the national team will play the two games with guarantees."

It is not yet known which two players have requested to leave the Spain camp, but Tome will still have a full squad at her disposal for upcoming Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland.