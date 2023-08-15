'My family suffered' - Spain women's manager Jorge Vilda addresses pre-World Cup 'mutiny' after La Roja reach first ever final

Spain women's manager Jorge Vilda believes the hardship he faced as La Roja boss has only strengthened the unity in his squad.

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 to reach WWC final

Some 15 players insisted they did not want to be selected

Vilda's strict methods caused a rift in the camp

WHAT HAPPENED? After 15 of Spain's regular internationals emailed their football federation to state how they didn't want to be chosen for selection, La Roja's run to the final has been unexpected.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after Spain beat Sweden 2-1 to reach the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup, Vilda said: "The support of Luis Rubiales, the president of the federation, and everyone at the federation, means so much and will always stay with me, as well as that of my family because they have suffered this year. "At the end of the day it has been a learning process, and I think it has made all of us stronger. "Now we can file it away and put it behind us and think about the future, and think that we deserve to be where we are."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilda held on to his job after the controversy, with only Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and Ona Batlle returning to feature this summer. Alexia Putellas supported those who signed the letter and is also in the squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? Having never previously won a knockout tie before this tournament, La Roja now awaits the winners of Australia v England for a chance of glory in Sunday's final.