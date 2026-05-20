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Book Spain vs Saudi Arabia Tickets
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How to buy Spain vs Saudi Arabia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to the World Cup, including prices

European giants Spain are taking on the rising power of Saudi Arabia in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Spain, the 2010 champions and perennial contenders, look to re-establish their dominance on the world stage with a squad full of technical brilliance.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia enters the tournament with massive momentum, fresh off their historic victory against Argentina in the previous edition and a league that has become a global focal point.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Spain vs Saudi Arabia, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is Spain vs Saudi Arabia at the World Cup 2026?

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Spain World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Spain enters the tournament with high expectations. To plan your trip across North America, see their confirmed group stage schedule below:

Friendlies
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Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 15 2026

Spain vs Cape Verde

Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

June 21 2026

Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

June 26 2026

Uruguay vs Spain

Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara

Tickets


Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup Fixtures

Saudi Arabia is looking to repeat their giant-killing antics from 2022. Follow the Green Falcons across the USA and Mexico with these fixture details:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 15 2026

KSA vs Uruguay

Miami Stadium, Miami

Tickets

June 21 2025

KSA vs Spain

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

June 26 2026

KSA vs Cape Verde

Houston Stadium, Houston

Tickets

How to buy Spain vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Spain vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia match in Atlanta, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $350 to $450 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $350 - $600
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $650 - $950
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,000 - $2,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $3,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Atlanta is a major transport hub, local demand is expected to be very high, so securing the cheapest category 3 tickets now is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters.

Everything you need to know about Atlanta Stadium

The Atlanta Stadium, known commercially as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world.

Located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, it is famous for its unique pinwheel retractable roof and the massive halo board, a 360-degree circular LED screen that is the largest of its kind.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of roughly 71,000 seats, offering an incredibly intimate feel despite its massive size due to its steep seating rake.

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Frequently asked questions

While the official FIFA primary sales phases began in 2025, the Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live (as of April 2026). Tickets are now sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Given the high demand for this fixture in Arlington, you may choose to secure seats via trusted secondary platforms like StubHub to ensure you get to the match.

Yes, StubHub offers a FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures you will receive valid tickets in time for the match. In the rare event of an issue, they provide comparable replacement tickets or a full refund. This makes it a reliable alternative if you were unsuccessful via official FIFA routes.

For the 2026 World Cup, all tickets are fully digital. You will need to download the official FIFA ticketing app. Once you purchase your tickets via StubHub, they will be transferred to your registered email or FIFA ID account. Note that official barcodes are often not released by the organizers until closer to the tournament (typically May 2026) to prevent fraud.

FIFA has strict household limits to ensure fair access:

  • 4 tickets maximum per household, per match.
  • 40 tickets maximum per household across the entire tournament.
  • Exceeding these limits could result in the cancellation of all your tickets without a refund.

Your match ticket does not serve as a visa. It is your responsibility to ensure you have the correct travel authorization for the USA, Canada, or Mexico. Most ticket platforms, including StubHub and FIFA, do not offer refunds if you are denied entry into the country or cannot obtain a visa.

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