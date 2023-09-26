Players of Spain and Switzerland showed solidarity with Jenni Hermoso by unfurling a banner that read: "It's over. Our fight is the global fight."

Spain took on Switzerland in Nations League

Unfurled a banner with a special message

Wrote the same message on left wrist on a white tape

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish national team returned to action after their win over Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday evening. And for the second straight match, they upheld the banner to send out a strong social message after Spanish Football Association (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales had to step down for kissing Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup 2023 medal ceremony.

The players had white tape on both their wrists, one with Hermoso's number 10 and the other carrying the message "It's over". Players in the starting XI raised their fists to show the message during the team photo ahead of the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Rubiales maintains that his action was consensual, Hermoso insisted otherwise. The RFEF president eventually submitted his resignation amid threats of strike from the players. Members of the World Cup winning squad held a meeting with officials ahead of the international where they were demanded sweeping change on and off the field.

New coach Montse Tome then selected a squad consisting principally of those who had triumphed in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the likes of Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro - who both boycotted the tournament. However, the squad then announced they had not agreed to return, though this dispute eventually reached a point where the players were comfortable enough to take to the field for their Nations League fixtures.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Hermoso is included in the next camp in October ahead of Spain's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Switzerland on October 27 and 31 respectively.