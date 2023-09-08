Scintillating from Spain! Alvaro Morata hat-trick and Lamine Yamal debut lead La Furia Roja to 7-1 victory over Georgia in EURO qualifier

Lamine Yamal became both Spain's youngest player and youngest goal-scorer on a historic night for La Furia Roja in Tbilisi.

Spain get campaign on track in rout

Lamine Yamal makes history – twice

Captain Morata bags clinical hat-trick

TELL ME MORE: At just 16 years and 57 days old, Yamine Lamal made his debut from the bench and rounded off a dream debut by stroking home Spain's final goal as La Furia Roja thrashed Georgia 7-1 to breathe life into their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Spain made a fast start and could have been ahead on several occasions before Alvaro Morata made the breakthrough on 22 minutes. The onslaught continued with Spain 4-0 ahead by the break. Injuries to Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio dampened the mood, but they allowed Yamal to grab the headlines breaking Barcelona and Spain team-mate Gavi's records in the process.

THE MVP: Just like Spain themselves, Morata can often look tentative in front of goal but wearing the captain's armband he lead his side and his forward line decisively bagging his first-ever international hat-trick in clinical style before departing the field on 72 minutes for a rest.

THE BIG LOSER: Torrential rain greeted the players as they returned for the second half, but it would be very generous to use that as an excuse for the horrendous error from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon which allowed Giorgi Chakvetadze's scuffed shot to squirm under his body. The goal sparked Georgia briefly to life giving Spain their most difficult moments of the night.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT SPAIN?: La Furia Roja will be hoping for a similarly emphatic performance when they host bottom-of-the group Cyprus in Granada on Tuesday evening as they continue their EURO qualifying journey.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐