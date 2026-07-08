Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Belgium: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

Spain vs Belgium will kick-off on 10 July 2026 at 19:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

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Imperious European champions face rampant Red Devils in Los Angeles blockbuster

A truly captivating heavyweight classic takes centre stage in the quarter-finals as tournament favourites Spain collide with a star-studded Belgium side at the Los Angeles Stadium. Luis de la Fuente leads a flawless, history-chasing La Roja side that has carved its path through the bracket with tactical arrogance and an iron-clad defensive foundation that simply refuses to yield.

Standing in their way is an incredibly dangerous Belgium side that has steadily evolved into a multi-faceted goal-scoring machine as the tournament progresses. Riding an impressive 18-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, the Red Devils arrive in Southern California determined to smash through Spain's structural barrier and claim a legendary spot in the final four.

How La Roja and the Red Devils got here

Spain has enjoyed a flawless, defensively historic campaign to reach the last eight. De la Fuente's men comfortably swept through the group stage before demonstrating total knockout maturity, routing Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 and silencing Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 courtesy of a dramatic late winner from substitute Mikel Merino. Crucially, Spain has yet to concede a single goal all tournament, with goalkeeper Unai Simón setting a remarkable new record of 609 minutes unbreached.

Belgium's path to Los Angeles has been defined by explosive offensive response. After a slow start that yielded draws against Egypt and Iran, they triggered a 5-1 rout of New Zealand to escape the group. They carried that rampant edge into the knockouts, navigating a tight 3-2 extra-time victory over Senegal before producing an absolute masterclass in the Round of 16, demolishing tournament co-hosts USA 4-1 in Seattle to signal their ultimate threat.

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Midfield injury setbacks and selection headaches anchor choices

Tactical preparation for this marquee quarter-final is heavily dictated by a massive injury blow in the Belgian camp. Midfield anchor Amadou Onana has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, creating a severe defensive vulnerability in their engine room. Furthermore, a late fitness test will be required for Sporting defender Zeno Debast, while Kevin De Bruyne is tipped for a central recall after being managed carefully.

Spain enters the showdown in a much more stable physical condition, boasting a virtually clean bill of health. While winger Nico Williams has been managing a minor knock, he is expected to be fit to rejoin the matchday squad. De la Fuente faces an enviable selection headache at right-back, where Marcos Llorente is pushing intensely to displace Pedro Porro after an impressive defensive cameo in the previous round.

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Tactical tempo traps vs transition pace to decide terms

The strategic blueprint will focus entirely on a fascinating battle for central territory and vertical speed. Spain’s blueprint centres on absolute midfield restriction and possession control. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will anchor the deep pivot, flanked by Pedri and Dani Olmo, looking to choke supply lines, compress space, and meticulously probe the half-spaces to supply in-form forward Mikel Oyarzabal, who leads Spain with four tournament goals.

Belgium’s counter-strategy must capitalise heavily on rapid, direct transitions to exploit Spain's high defensive line. In the absence of Onana, Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin must provide immense discipline to shield the back four, aiming to quickly bypass Spain's counter-press and feed De Bruyne. From there, the electric pace of Jérémy Doku out wide and the physicality of Romelu Lukaku will be Belgium's primary avenue to disrupt La Roja's shape.

Settled structures face ultimate examination

Spain faces the ultimate test of their historic defensive record against a Belgian attack that has racked up 12 goals across their last three matches and scored freely from multiple positions.

Belgium faces the daunting task of containing Spain's fluid width without their primary midfield enforcer. Success hinges entirely on their defensive block preventing Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena from carving open crossing lanes into the penalty box.

Likely Spain XI vs Belgium

Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena

Likely Belgium XI vs Spain

Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

Spain vs Belgium facts & figures

The two nations have met 22 times across all competitions. Spain has won 12 matches, Belgium has won 5, and 5 have ended in a draw.

They have squared off twice in the World Cup. The 1986 quarterfinal in Mexico ended in a 1-1 draw before Belgium advanced on penalties. Spain won the most recent World Cup encounter 2-1 in the 1990 group stage.

Their last matchup was a September 2016 international friendly, which Spain won 2-0.

Luis de la Fuente's squad is unbeaten in the tournament and has famously not conceded a single goal. Their defensive record has been bolstered by goalkeeper Unai Simón, who has set a new tournament record for minutes without conceding.

Coached by Rudi Garcia, the Red Devils carry an impressive 18-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. In the Round of 16, they defeated the United States 4-1 in Seattle.

Spain 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Alex Baena

Forwards: Yeremy Pino, Víctor Muñoz, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Borja Iglesias

Belgium 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Attackers: Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard

Team news & squads

Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the squad, and no confirmed starting lineup has been announced ahead of the quarterfinal. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Belgium are led by Rudi Garcia. The squad also has no confirmed lineup available at this stage, though it is worth noting that Amadou Onana was forced off during the win over the United States with what appeared to be a knee problem. No official update on his availability has been provided. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, all at this World Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Portugal in the round of 16, settled by Mikel Merino's stoppage-time finish. Earlier in the tournament they beat Austria 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 4-0, with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay and a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde completing the run. Spain have scored eight goals and conceded none across those five matches, keeping a clean sheet in every game at this tournament.

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five fixtures, also all at this World Cup. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 defeat of the United States in Seattle, with De Ketelaere, Vanaken, and Lukaku among the scorers. Before that, they beat Senegal 3-2 in a dramatic round of 32 comeback and defeated New Zealand 5-1. Draws against Iran and Egypt in the group stage preceded that run. Belgium have scored 13 goals across their last five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these sides in the provided dataset came in a friendly in September 2016, when Spain won 2-0 with Belgium as the nominal home side. Before that, Spain beat Belgium 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 2009, following a 2-1 win in Brussels in October 2008. Across the five matches listed, Spain have won all five, scoring 11 goals and conceding one.

Standings

Belgium finished top of Group G at this World Cup. Spain won Group H and enter the quarterfinal as group winners on their side of the bracket.