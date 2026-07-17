Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Preview: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Argentina: Match details

World Cup - Final New York/New Jersey Stadium

Spain vs Argentina will kick-off on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at 19:00 GMT / 15:00 EST / 21:00 SAST.

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Heavyweights lock horns in ultimate New Jersey showpiece

A truly generational blockbuster takes centre stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final as European champions Spain collide with defending world champions Argentina in East Rutherford. Luis de la Fuente has guided an imperious, structurally flawless La Roja side that has dominated the tournament, never trailing for a single minute on their march to the final. Their tactical discipline was on full display in a composed 2-0 semi-final triumph over France.

Standing in their way is Lionel Scaloni’s relentless Argentina side, determined to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. Unlike their opponents, La Albiceleste have fought through absolute fires to get here, staging dramatic late comebacks and surviving extra-time battles - most recently turning their semi-final against England upside down with late strikes from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez to secure a 2-1 win.

How La Roja and La Albiceleste got here

Spain's campaign has been built on an iron-clad defensive foundation, keeping a staggering six clean sheets in seven matches and conceding just a single goal all tournament (in a 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium). After breezing through the group stage, La Roja eliminated Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 and edged past Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 before neutralizing Kylian Mbappé and France in the semi-finals to book their ticket.

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Argentina’s path has been a testament to sheer grit. After a perfect group stage, they went to extra time against Cape Verde, trailed Egypt by two goals with 10 minutes to play, and survived a penalty shootout against Switzerland. In the semi-finals against England, they trailed until the 85th minute before Lionel Messi’s creative brilliance set up a quickfire double to secure their spot in Sunday's showpiece.

Three key battles that could decide the Final

Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi (The generational narrative)

While not directly lining up against each other, the ultimate destiny of the trophy rests on their shoulders. At 39, Messi is playing his final World Cup game and has been the player of the tournament with eight goals and four assists. Conversely, 19-year-old Yamal represents the future. While the teenager has only managed one goal and one assist this summer, his directness and threat from the right wing remain Spain's most explosive outlet.

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Rodri vs Enzo Fernández (The midfield engine room)

This battle in the middle of the park will dictate the tempo. Rodri has been at his brilliant best, anchoring Spain’s midfield, choking opposition counters, and dictating possession transitions. He will be tasked with tracking Enzo Fernández, who has excelled for Argentina with two goals this tournament. Fernández constantly looks to exploit spaces outside the box, particularly running onto cutbacks from Messi, making Rodri's spatial awareness key.

Mikel Oyarzabal vs Cristian Romero & Lisandro Martínez (The physical duel)

Mikel Oyarzabal, who has five goals and an assist, will lead the line for La Roja. Operating centrally, he faces a highly aggressive, physical centre-back pairing in Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez. The Argentine duo never shy away from a duel, and their ability to keep the Spain forward quiet while staying disciplined will be crucial in preventing Spain's wide attackers from exploiting half-spaces.

Probable lineups

Luis de la Fuente has a fully fit squad to select from, meaning his established structural starting XI remains intact, marshaled by Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí at the back.

For Argentina, Lionel Scaloni has a full complement of players. His main tactical decision lies in the front line, where Julian Álvarez is expected to keep his starting spot ahead of Lautaro Martínez due to his intense defensive pressing, which is essential to disrupt Spain's deep build-up.

Likely Spain XI vs Argentina

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Likely Argentina XI vs Spain

E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Team news & squads

Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente for this final. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has also not yet confirmed his starting XI. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed in available information. Updates will follow as the final approaches.

Form

Spain have won all five of their matches at this World Cup without dropping a point. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals on July 14. Earlier in the knockout phase they beat Belgium 2-1 and Portugal 1-0, and also recorded a 3-0 win over Austria. Their only away-end result in the last five was a 1-0 win over Uruguay. Across those five matches, Spain have scored seven goals and conceded one, keeping multiple clean sheets along the way.

Argentina have also won all five of their World Cup matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 comeback win over England in the semi-finals on July 15, with late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completing the turnaround. Before that, they beat Switzerland 3-1 and recorded back-to-back 3-2 wins against Egypt and Cabo Verde. Scaloni's side have scored 12 goals across their last five matches and conceded five, making them the tournament's most prolific attack heading into the final.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Spain and Argentina in the available dataset was a friendly on March 27, 2018, when Spain won 6-1. Before that, Argentina beat Spain 4-1 in a friendly in September 2010, and Spain won 2-1 in a November 2009 friendly. Spain also won 2-1 in an October 2006 friendly. Across the four recorded meetings, Spain hold three wins to Argentina's one.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage. Argentina won Group J to advance to the knockout rounds.