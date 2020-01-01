Spain and Portugal reveal joint bid for the 2030 World Cup

On the day they played each other in a friendly, Spain and Portugal have announced a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

and have confirmed their commitment to putting forward a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The two countries announced in December they would investigate staging the global competition, ruling - previously said to be involved - out of a three-nation proposal.

Ahead of Wednesday's friendly between the sides in Lisbon, which finished in a goalless draw, the Spanish and Portuguese federations ratified an agreement to share the event.

More teams

"This agreement means an important step for this common project of federations, but also for the countries," RFEF president Luis Rubiales said in a statement.

"Soccer, sport, is a magnificent tool to inject strength and will to overcome in these moments of great difficulty.

"Few things can be more exciting than the opportunity to organise a World Cup and we cannot think of a better partner than Portugal. We go hand in hand with the Portuguese Federation."

are the next hosts of the tournament in 2022, while Canada, United States and are set to stage it four years later.

A decision on where the 2030 World Cup will be held is due to be made by FIFA in 2024, with the bidding process due to start in 2022.

The Spain/Portugal bid is the fourth to confirm they will be participating the process to host the tournament, and the second from Europe, with a joint-bid from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and also signalling their intent to participate.

A joint-bid from , , and is also in the running to host the event, while Morocco is planning to compete.

Article continues below

Several nations have shown interest in hosting the tournament but are yet to commit to a bid - including a bid group featuring , , , and .

A South American bid from , and is considering throwing their hat in the ring, while , and are contemplating vying for the event as sole hosts.

The 2030 World Cup will be the 24th edition of the event and a centennial celebration with the first version of the tournament being held in Uruguay in 1930.