Southampton vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton vs Manchester City TV in the UK and U.S and India

Manchester City will take on Southampton away from home the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's men are unbeaten since club football resumed after the 2022 World Cup and will be confident of progress into the last four.

Southampton's league form has been woeful, with the Saints lying at the bottom of the Premier League table. However, they will take confidence from their progress in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The Saints beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup in their last outing and will hope to carry the momentum into the big clash against Manchester City.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Southampton vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Manchester City Date: January 11, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 12) Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Man City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Southampton vs Manchester City can be streamed live on ESPN+.

The game between Man City and Southampton is being telecast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match is not being telecast in India.

Southampton squad and team news

Southampton will continue to be without Armel Bella-Kotchap who is recovering from a knee injury and will be unavailable for the game. Stuart Armstrong, Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy all remain doubtful for the game.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Perraud; Edozie, A. Armstrong; Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Caballero, Bazunu Defenders Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Salisu, Larios, Bella-Kotchap Midfielders Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Edozie, Armstrong, Walcott, Dialo, Lavia Forwards Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi

Man City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will be without Ruben Dias who is injured and unavailable for the Carabao Cup fixture against Southampton. City fans will be looking forward to welcoming Kalvin Phillips into the line-up after the summer signing's lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish