Southampton vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Manchester United will be looking to build on from their victory against Liverpool and add three points against Southampton when the teams meet on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag's team bounced back with a fantastic performance against their rivals Liverpool after two back-to-back defeats at the start of the season. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored the goals as Manchester United registered their first win of the season in their third league match.
Up next for the Red Devils is Southampton who started the season with a defeat to Tottenham and a draw with Leeds United. Their first win of the season came against Leicester City in the previous Premier League matchday and the Saints will look to build on that momentum when they take on Manchester United.
Southampton vs Man Utd date & kick-off time
Game
Southampton vs Manchester United
Date
August 27, 2022
Kick-off
12:30pm BST / 7:30pm ET
Venue
St. Mary's Stadium
How to watch Southampton vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online
Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Southampton will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, while also being made available to stream on BT Player.
In the United States, all of the action can be followed through the USA Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Go
US
USA Network, Universo
fubo TV
Man Utd squad & team news
The biggest news from Manchester is the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. The midfielder is expected to make his debut against Southampton on Saturday.
Anthony Martial, who played against Liverpool, could miss the weekend's league game due to an injury, Teg Hag said on Friday.
"Anthony Martial is not fit. He came out with a problem on his Achilles, so we have to wait. I cannot tell a prognosis how long it takes but, of course, I hope that he will be available for the next game," Ten Hag said.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
De Gea, Heaton
Defenders
Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Malacia, Martinez
Midfielders
Fred, Fernandes, McTominay, Mejbri, Garnacho, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, Chong, Eriksen, Casemiro.
Forwards
Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho, Elanga, Martial, Diallo.
Southampton squad & team news
Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that Romain Perraud could return to the starting lineup after missing the midweek Carabao Cup win against Cambridge United.
"Romain Perraud is back in training," said Hasenhuttl. "This is good to see because he was out with groin problems but, today, he looked good. He wasn't ready for the cup game so we tried to give him a good session on Tuesday and now we will see if he is ready for this."
Perraud's imminent return means that full-back Valentino Livramento is the only player confirmed to miss Southampton's clash against Manchester United.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McCarthy, Caballeri, Lis, Bazunu.
Defenders
Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Simeu, Valery.
Midfielders
Romeu, Aribu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Djenepo, Diallo, Walcott, Lavia.
Forwards
Armstrong, Mara, Adams, Elyounoussi.