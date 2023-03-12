- Fernandes had difficult afternoon vs Saints
- Sent shot over the bar
- Away fans mocked the Portugal midfielder
WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder - who has been the subject of controversy recently - did not have the best of days during Sunday's Premier League match, as he sent a shot sailing over the bar and then had an appeal for a penalty waved away by the referee. The Saints fans enjoyed the Portugal star's misery, as they sang "he's going to cry in a minute" after seeing his reaction.
🏆 TOP STORY: Should Kylian Mbappe have been sent off?
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Who should sign Harry Kane this summer?
🚨 MUST READ: SIX Man Utd games Ten Hag won with clever half-time subs
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes' agony summed up United's misfortune in the match against the Premier League's bottom team. They were unable to break through and find the opening goal and the situation was made worse when Casemiro was sent off in the first half.
WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After the clash against Southampton, United will return to Europa League action when they face Real Betis in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday.