'I'm not ready for that yet' - Former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals approach to become manager of Norway's women's team after Hege Riise exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that he had been given the chance to manage Norway's women's team after Hege Riise's departure.

Solksjaer rejects Norway women's team

Claims he isn't 'ready'

Also concerned about 'nepotism claims'

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United manager rejected an offer to manage the Norway women’s team. Solskjaer said in an interview with the Norwegian source NRK that he had "spoken to the association about the job as national coach" but had declined the offer because he felt he was "not ready" for such a position just yet. Norway is now rated 13th in the FIFA rankings, which they have earned as a result of their poor World Cup first-round loss to Japan.

AND WHAT'S MORE? However, Solskjaer did give another justification for declining the Norwegian Federation's approaches, pointing out a potential conflict of interest with his daughter. Karna Solskjaer plays for AaFK Fortuna, the team that is presently ranked second in the top tier of Norwegian women's football. Karna would be under the remit of Ole when managing the side, a decision he claims he does not want to face.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have spoken to the association about the job as national coach. They have asked. But I'm not ready for that yet," he told NRK.

Pressed on whether he would be interested in the job at all, he replied: "I would be happy to help. I don't rule it out because I'm a football geek. But not yet. I'm doing so well with my family and doing exactly what I want. Being able to come and watch matches without being nervous is nice."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since being fired as manager of Manchester United in November 2021, Solskjaer has been mentioned in connection with a variety of positions. According to reports, the retired striker was reportedly considered for managerial openings at Burnley and Leicester in recent years. Solskjaer himself claimed he had "another job" in him.

WHAT NEXT? Since being fired by Manchester United in November 2021 after a successful first 18 months in command, Solskjaer has not served as a manager or coach.