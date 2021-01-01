'It's unheard of!' - Solskjaer hits out at Man Utd's 'physically impossible' schedule after reaching Europa League finale

The Red Devils will get few breaks before heading to Gdansk, creating concern about injuries

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has blasted Manchester United's upcoming schedule as "unheard of" and "physically impossible" as his men will be forced to play five domestic matches in quick succession before their May 26 Europa League final date with Villarreal.

The Red Devils advanced past Roma in the semi-final on Thursday, winning 8-5 on aggregate despite being outscored 3-2 in the second leg.

Solskjaer said their fixture list was "made by people who have never played football at this level" and could harm his players in the final month of the campaign.

What has been said?

"It's unheard of," Solskjaer told BT Sport. "It's made by people who have never played football at this level.

"It's physically impossible for the players. We have not been dealt a good hand. We are going to need everyone [the rest of the way]. It's a short turnaround but we have to be ready.

"It feels good to be in the final. We played one very, very good half at Old Trafford which has taken us through."

Remaining fixtures for Man Utd

May 9: Aston Villa (A)

Aston Villa (A) May 11: Leicester City

Leicester City May 13: Liverpool

Liverpool May 18: Fulham

Fulham May 23: Wolves (A)

Wolves (A) May 26: Villarreal (Europa League final)

