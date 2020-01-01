'He is one of the best in the world' - Solskjaer hails Pogba as he mulls over Manchester United selection dilemma

The Red Devils manager is positive over his key midfielder getting back in the action following injury and the coronavirus lockdown

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident fans will see the best of Paul Pogba when he makes his return to action.

The midfielder has made just eight appearances this season with foot and ankle injuries keeping him sidelined, but the break in action due to the coronavirus pandemic has given the 27-year-old time to fully recover, and he is fit and ready to play a part in the final few weeks of the season.

While there have been glimmers of his world-class talent, the Frenchman has struggled for consistency, but Solskjaer is confident United will start to see the best of the midfielder.

“Of course Paul has had his difficult season this year with loads of injuries, but I can see his mentality and focus now that he is fit, training and available, that he is ready to play again and to prove he has always had quality,” Solskjaer said.

“He is one of the best midfielders in the world so hopefully we can get that going as soon as possible.

“I want the same from Paul as from all the others - that we give our best, and Paul is one of the best midfielders in the world so we expect him to gradually improve as he gets more and more game time.

“Gradually over these next few months we can work him up back to his best. Paul has had a very good career. He is a World Cup winner and we want to have that leadership on the pitch as well.”

Aside from injuries to Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, Solskjaer has a fully fit squad to pick from for United’s first game of the restart, against , and that has given the Norwegian a selection dilemma, particularly in midfield.

“I think I have got very good options, I am very happy with the squad,” Solskjaer said.

“The five of them any of them would be capable of playing a full season at Manchester United and being a regular so it’s given me not a problem but a nice challenge to choose and pick the right ones when they are in the right form when they are against the right opponents.

“Nemanja (Matic), Scott (McTominay), Fred have had a fantastic turnaround all of them. They have had a good season, Bruno (Fernandes) came in with a great impact and Paul getting back fit can only help us because he does have qualities that no one else has.”