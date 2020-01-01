'You show disrespect to Donny' - Solskjaer defends Manchester United's transfer window activity

The manager hit back at suggestions he might be frustrated with his club's business this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at suggestions that he might be frustrated with ’s transfer activity this summer, saying it was disrespectful to Donny van de Beek.

The midfielder is the club’s sole addition this summer with efforts to land No 1 transfer target Jadon Sancho still stalling with just over a week left until the window closes.

Solskjaer was hoping to add two or three new faces to his squad before the October 5 deadline, and with , and all boosting their teams there is a risk United could get left behind - but the manager refuted claims that he might be annoyed by the club’s activity so far in the window.

“I think you show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny [van de Beek[ when you say he was the only one, because he is a top player and he strengthens our team and of course we have to concentrate on ourselves,” Solskjaer replied.

“Different clubs have to be allowed to do whatever they do and feel they can. We are working hard to have a competitive squad and team. If and when there are updates we will give you them.”

Van de Beek was handed his first full start in the 3-0 win against Luton on Tuesday and could be in line for his full Premier League debut against on Saturday lunchtime.

With the 23-year-old boosting the club’s midfield, Solskjaer is hoping his side can produce more goals from the middle this season, easing the burden on Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

“We had the front three who scored 60-odd goals, I can’t remember how many, then you had Bruno [Fernandes] who chipped in with penalties and free kicks," he said.

"We need more goals from our set plays, Harry [Maguire] is one of the best in the league of first contacts from set plays. Can we get more from that? Can we get more goals from midfield? Of course that could give us extra points.

“It needs to give us extra points, we have got players in Donny and Paul [Pogba] who can definitely chip in with more goals, Jesse [Lingard], Juan [Mata], Dan James, they can get up there with a bigger tally as well.”