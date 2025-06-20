Snub Ryan Reynolds & join Lionel Messi in MLS! Jamie Vardy warned off Wrexham transfer in free agency advice from fellow Leicester legend

Jamie Vardy has been advised by a fellow Leicester legend to snub any interest from Wrexham and instead join Lionel Messi in MLS.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former England international Vardy is severing ties with the Foxes as a free agent this summer. The Premier League title winner is 38 years of age, but he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It was suggested, once his departure from the King Power Stadium was confirmed, that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were showing interest in taking Vardy to Wrexham - with the record-breaking Welsh outfit preparing for life in the Championship.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

No deal has been done, while Ryan Hardie has now joined the attacking ranks at SToK Racecourse. Vardy is still mulling over his options, with the veteran striker being urged to consider a new challenge in the United States.

WHAT HESKEY SAID

Former Leicester and England frontman Emile Heskey has told VBET: "It all depends on what Jamie Vardy wants to do with the rest of his career. There are plenty of teams in the bottom half of the Premier League who could benefit from his experience and goal threat from the bench. But I can’t see him being a starter in the Premier League.

"If Vardy went and played for Wrexham in the Championship, it would be a lot of games for him to endure at his age. I played in the Championship at 37, it was relentless, the stress of those games at that age felt much worse than it ever did in the Premier League, so it won’t be easy for him if he signs for Wrexham.

"Rangers would be a similar story to the Premier League, a little bit less intense, fewer games, but also less game time, I’d imagine. If I were Vardy, I’d probably go and play abroad. If he has offers from the MLS or somewhere similar, I would go and enjoy football while getting a lot of game time, scoring goals in a less intense environment than the Championship."

Getty Images Sport

WHAT NEXT FOR VARDY?

No formal interest in Vardy has been shown by teams in America, but they may be allowing him to enjoy a bit of a break on the back of relegation with Leicester before looking to draft him into their ranks for the second-half of the 2025 MLS campaign.