Thiago gives Liverpool fitness lift as midfielder seen smiling in training while recovering from hip injury

Liverpool's hopes of a strong finish in the Premier League have been boosted by the return of midfielder Thiago to first-team training.

Thiago back in training for Liverpool

Only has 14 PL appearances this season

Could be important addition for run-in

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool's midfield has been the source of much frustration this season. For many fans, the continued absence of midfielder Thiago through injury has been a big miss, with the latest blow coming in February when a further delay was forced due to a hip problem. However, things appear to be on the up, with Liverpool tweeting an image of the Spain international back in training for the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago isn't the only player to have missed out on a lot of action for Liverpool during 2022-23. Their injury list has been a repeated cause for concern, with numerous players including Luis Diaz and Stefan Bajcetic out at the moment. Perhaps it's the strain of Klopp's training schedule catching up, or the impact of fixture congestion caused by the mid-season Qatar World Cup. Either way, Liverpool will be hoping to get their key men back in the starting XI as soon as possible.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Next up for Liverpool in the Premier League is an extremely difficult home match against league leaders Arsenal, who continue to show the quality that has made them this season's standout team so far.