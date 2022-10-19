Slap on the wrist! Laporta given paltry fine for storming into referee's locker room after Barcelona's Clasico defeat

Joan Laporta has been fined €602 for the way he approached referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez after Barcelona's 3-1 defeat in El Clasico.

Barca were unhappy with a few decisions

Late Rodrygo penalty brought more frustration

Laporta approached Sanchez Martinez after game

WHAT HAPPENED? The pressure continues to mount on the hierarchy at Barcelona. Laporta was clearly feeling the heat at the Bernabeu as he stormed into the referee's dressing room after the defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The revelation of the Barca president's behaviour came in the referee's post-match report which also stated that Sanchez Martinez had invited him to leave. Laporta repeatedly questioned the decisions made by the officials throughout the match - most notably Rodrygo's late penalty that came a few minutes after Robert Lewandowski wanted a spot kick at the other end.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The organising committee of La Liga deemed Laporta's actions to be worthy of a €602 punishment. The fine came under Sector 133 of the Disciplinary Code regarding non-compliance with orders, instructions, agreements or regulatory obligations. Article 255 of the General Regulations state that only members of the refereeing teams, the registered players and the coaches have access to the dressing rooms.

IN ONE PHOTO:

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Blaugrana...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LAPORTA? There were rumours that the 60-year-old would also receive a ban as part of his punishment but that isn't the case. Although, watching Barcelona games isn't exactly top of Laporta's priorities at the moment given the financial problems that will likely come as a result of their Champions League group stage failure.