'We know the situation' - Vieira issues Wilfried Zaha transfer update amid contract uncertainty

Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira says the club are waiting for a decision from Wilfried Zaha regarding the attacker's future.

Zaha's contract expires in summer

Palace star can talk to other teams

Vieira wants to keep him at Palace

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha can leave Palace for free when his contract expires at the end of the season and can already hold talks with other clubs over a summer move. Many teams, including Barcelona and Juventus, are said to be interested, while Palace are also keen to keep him. Vieira says the club are waiting to find out what the 30-year-old will decide.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We know the situation and we want to keep him. He’s an important player for the club and he’s loved here," he said at a press conference. “We have to wait and see what he will decide to do. What matters is the commitment he is showing in the games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaha has been a star player for Palace in 2022-23. The Ivory Coast international is the Eagles' top scorer with six goals and two assists in the Premier League this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR PALACE? Vieira's team are in action again on Saturday when they take on Southampton in the FA Cup.