Singapore edges past Cambodia in nervy ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener

Singapore had a nervous time against Cambodia in their Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener.

Singapore kicked off their 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Cambodia at the National Stadium on Wednesday. Despite securing three points, the performance left both players and coaching staff acknowledging the need for significant improvement as the Lions struggled to assert dominance over their opponents, who are ranked 19 places below them in FIFA standings.

The match started on a promising note for the Lions, who capitalised on two goalkeeping errors within the first 16 minutes to establish a commanding lead. The opener came in the ninth minute when Cambodia’s goalkeeper, Vireak Dara, misjudged a routine backpass from Nick Taylor. Faris Ramli pounced on the mistake, rolling the ball into an empty net to the delight of the 12,391-strong home crowd. Moments later, Vireak’s troubles continued as another misstep allowed Shawal Anuar to intercept a misplaced pass and fire home Singapore’s second. Both goals epitomised the Lions’ high-pressing approach, with head coach Tsutomu Ogura later commending his forwards for forcing the errors.

Mitsubishi

However, what seemed like a potential rout turned into a nervy affair as Singapore struggled to maintain their rhythm. The Angkor Warriors, undeterred by the early setbacks, grew into the game and dominated possession for significant periods. Yudai Ogawa and Siang Chanthea were constant threats, and goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud was called upon several times to keep the visitors at bay. By half-time, Cambodia had created more chances but remained two goals behind.

Article continues below

The second half saw a rejuvenated Cambodian side take control. Substitute Sa Ty made an immediate impact, creating a chance for Chanthea, whose effort was parried by Izwan in the opening minutes after the restart. The visitors were eventually rewarded in the 59th minute when Ty escaped Christopher van Huizen and delivered a precise pass to Chanthea, who was left unmarked and calmly finished to halve the deficit. From that point, Cambodia piled on the pressure while Singapore’s attacking presence all but disappeared. A rare lapse in concentration from Lions captain Safuwan Baharudin nearly handed Cambodia an equaliser, but Soknet Hav failed to capitalise on the error.

As the match wore on, the home side’s defensive frailties were exposed, but Cambodia’s inability to convert their dominance into goals spared the Lions further embarrassment. With 18 shots to Singapore’s five and superior possession, the visitors came close to equalising in stoppage time when Ty’s curling effort narrowly missed the target. Izwan, who had a busy evening in goal, was pivotal in preserving Singapore’s lead during the frantic closing moments.

At the final whistle, Ogura expressed his dissatisfaction with the overall performance, highlighting the Lions’ over-reliance on long balls and their inability to build on their early advantage. “We trained a lot on our build-up play, but we couldn’t replicate it in the game. This is my responsibility,” he admitted. The statistics painted a concerning picture, with Cambodia outperforming Singapore in shots, pass accuracy, and corners. Forward Faris Ramli echoed his coach’s sentiments, calling for greater accountability within the team. “If we want to win this tournament, we need to improve,” he said.

The Lions will now turn their attention to their next match against Timor-Leste in Hanoi on Saturday, a game they must win convincingly to restore confidence and maintain momentum. While the three points provide a foundation for their campaign, it is clear that significant adjustments will be necessary if Singapore hopes to progress beyond the group stage and challenge for the regional title.