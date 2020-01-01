East Bengal registered as Shree Cement East Bengal foundation with IFA

The governing body of football in the state approved East Bengal’s plea to change their name...

have re-registered themselves as Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation with the Indian Football Association (IFA) on Thursday.

The general secretary of the governing body of football in West Bengal Joydeep Mukherjee confirmed that the name of the club has been changed and registered with the association.

“The club had placed a request with the IFA to change their name to Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation. The governing body has today approved the request and has decided to change the name of the club,” said Mukherjee.

Earlier this week, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) officially announced the entry of the Kolkata giants into the (ISL) much to the delight of the Red and Golds faithful.

The club has also already transferred majority shares (76 per cent) and their sporting rights to Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation, which is the newly formed joint venture between Shree Cement Limited and East Bengal.

They also transferred all their assets and properties including intellectual property to the new company.

While the name of the club has been changed with the IFA, the board is yet to finalise the name using which the Red and Golds will take the field in the ISL.

East Bengal has become the 11th team to participate in the ISL which started off as an eight-team competition back in 2014.