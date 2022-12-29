'I should have scored five!' - Haaland reacts after smashing Phillips' Premier League goals record in Man City's win at Leeds

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacted in typically confident fashion after becoming the fastest-ever player to reach 20 Premier League goals.

City beat Leeds 3-1

Haaland back with a brace

But rued missed chances after full-time

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland and City were back with a bang in the Premier League as they made light work of Leeds in a 3-1 victory at Elland Road, despite the hosts' efforts of forcing a comeback later in the game. Haaland got himself on the scoresheet after 51 minutes and added another after an hour to put City three up, making Premier League history in the process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's brace against a club close to his heart and one where his father played at the time of his birth in 2000 meant that he has become the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in the competition's history, doing so in just 14 games. His insane scoring feat has smashed Kevin Phillips' previous record of doing so in 21 games for Sunderland in the 1999-2000 season.

WHAT HE SAID: Pressed on the milestone achievement post-match, Haaland told Amazon Prime: "I said to my team-mates I could have scored five and that's the truth. That we win is the most important thing. Arsenal are at the top and we have to hunt them. I was at home on my sofa a bit mad that I wasn't playing at the World Cup. I was a commentator in my own home about the World Cup but nobody was listening to me. I recharged my batteries and watching other people scoring and winning games at the World Cup motivated and irritated me. I'm hungrier than ever."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Haaland and City next host Everton on New Year's Eve, where they will accept nothing less than three points in their attempts to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.