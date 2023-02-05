Shot-shy Haaland registers unwelcome first since 2020 in Man City defeat at Tottenham

Erling Haaland has been a revelation for Manchester City, but his latest outing saw him fire in no shots for the first time since September 2020.

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian striker has registered 31 goals for the reigning Premier League champions this season, with that haul including four hat-tricks, but he was contained throughout 90 frustrating minutes against Tottenham. Haaland failed to fire in a single effort on goal for the first time as a City player, with the last time he misfired so badly coming during his days at Borussia Dortmund during a meeting with Duisburg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland’s struggles at Spurs should come as no surprise as City are still waiting on their first goal as a collective at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Pep Guardiola’s side having now had 84 attempts without hitting the net across five matches in north London.

WHAT NEXT? A 1-0 defeat for City, which came courtesy of a record-breaking strike from Harry Kane, leaves them five points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League title race having played a game more than the Gunners.