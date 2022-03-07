Shevchenko: Ukraine is going through hell, please help us

Andriy Shevchenko says the people of Ukraine are "going through hell" amid Russia's ongoing invasion and has pleaded for more help from other countries across Europe and the rest of the world.

Shevchenko has been one of many current and former Ukraine internationals to speak out on the Russian invasion, which was originally ordered by President Vladimir Putin and has already claimed hundreds of military and civilian lives.

The 45-year-old, who also served as his national team's head coach between 2016 and 2021, has issued another rallying cry as the conflict rages on and basic necessities continue to run low.

What's been said?



"We ask for help to find funds: Ukraine lacks food and medical equipment is running low. We need everything, but also moral support: people must protest and talk more, Ukraine needs more humanity," Shevchenko told DAZN.

"We must demonstrate to stop this war, try in every way to help my country win this battle, to end the war as soon as possible. We must cancel all human losses.

"War is the worst thing there is. My country, right now, is going through hell. I am trying to reach people's hearts to raise funds and help: there are so many people in Ukraine who need help."

Shevchenko thankful for sporting reaction

There has been an outpouring of support towards Ukraine from the sporting world throughout the crisis, with football leading the way as anti-war messages have been displayed in stadiums across Europe's major leagues.

Serious sanctions have also been imposed on the Russian national team, with FIFA and UEFA confirming their suspension from all levels of competition for the foreseeable future.

Shevchenko is grateful to all that have shown their solidarity towards Ukraine, especially the people of Italy, where the Milan legend lived for much of his playing career and returned to for a recent stint in charge of Genoa.

He is still urging for more to be done, though, as he added: "The world of sport is proving to be alongside Ukraine: much is already being done, but fundraising is important for us. The right channel to donate is that of the Red Cross, the official one of the Government is fine too.

"I talked a lot with the Italian ambassador to speed up and understand how to raise funds to help: many shelters and many people need basic necessities. I want to thank the Italian people for the support shown to my country, it was very important to hear it.

"Thank you very much, Italy was my second homeland and will forever remain a very important nation for me: now it is also for Ukraine. Thank you for everything and please help us: we know that these last two years have been difficult for the world but, if you can, check the Ukrainian embassy websites and help us."

