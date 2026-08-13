Can Chris Wilder guide Sheffield United back to the promised land of the Premier League once again? With a squad featuring the likes of Patrick Bamford and Harrison Burrows, the dream of a Wembley return - with a different result this time - is very much alive.

You could be at Bramall Lane to find out. How can you get your hands on tickets to see the Blades in action during the 2026/27 season? Let GOAL give you the full lowdown.

Upcoming Sheffield United 2026/27 fixtures

How to buy Sheffield United 2026/27 tickets?

There are multiple ticketing options for Sheffield United games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages: First to season ticket holders Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

Sheffield United memberships range from £20 for ‘Junior Blades’ up to £70 for ‘Blade Member+’. All memberships offer benefits including early access to match tickets, discounted home tickets, and complimentary access to U21 fixtures played at Bramall Lane.

How much are Sheffield United 2026/27 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Sheffield United tickets at Bramall Lane on a match-by-match basis, each fixture is categorised into Cat A*, Cat A, or Cat B, with adult prices ranging from £30–£46.

Concessionary rates apply for seniors (60+), disabled supporters, young adults/students (U22), U18s, and Junior Blades in every home area of the stadium.

How to get Sheffield United season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Bramall Lane for every Sheffield United home game in the Championship during the 2026/27 season.

As well as guaranteeing reserved seats in the stands for all 23 league matches (excluding Cup or Playoff matches), 2,700 loyalty points are awarded to each season ticket holder, boosting their chances of purchasing tickets to high-profile away or cup ties.

Where can I stay around Bramall Lane?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Bramall Lane and across Sheffield during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available near the ground, while the town’s transportation links also mean it is possible to stay further afield around your matchday experience:

History of Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane is a football stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. It's been the home of Sheffield United since the club was established in 1889 and is the oldest major stadium in the world that still hosts professional football matches.

Bramall Lane is one of only two grounds (the other being the Oval) which has staged England football internationals, an England Test cricket match (1902) and an FA Cup Final (1912 replay).

The ground was extensively renovated in the wake of the Taylor Report and made an all-seater stadium in 1994, with a capacity of 32,050. During 2022, it hosted UEFA Women's European Championship matches, including the semi-final between England and Sweden.