'We ended up at the sex hotel' – Ex-AC Milan & Chelsea forward Pato revals how father 'got creative' during modest upbringing

The 32-year-old can easily afford five-star accommodation these days, but things weren't always easy for the Brazilian and his family

Orlando City's Alexandre Pato has revealed that he and his father checked into a “sex hotel” during his time as a young trialist.

Now 32, Pato has turned out for AC Milan, Chelsea and his native Brazil, but his journey to stardom was not an easy one.

Indeed, with only one parent able to work and money tight, the forward disclosed that his father had to “get creative” in order to give him the best possible chance at a career in football.

What did Pato say about the 'sex hotel'?

Speaking to The Players' Tribune about the build-up to being taken on by his first club, Pato said: “So I got a trial with Internacional. That’s when we ended up at the sex hotel.

“So let me explain. We didn’t have much money, right? My mum couldn’t work due to a bad back, so my dad had to provide for my older brother, my sister and me.

“He was out all day building motorways. We had food on the table, but at the private school I couldn’t even afford the books. I turned up with photocopies. I mean it.

“Anyway, you can see that my dad had to get creative sometimes. So the big day comes and we’re off to the trial at Internacional. The chance of a lifetime. We drive up from Pato Branco to Porto Alegre, nine hours on the road. We get there and my dad realises: he can’t afford a proper hotel.

“What does he do? He checks us in at a sex hotel. He’s like, 'Son, this is the only place we can afford.' And I’m all like, 'Let’s do it, dad!'

“Man, I had no clue! I was too young to understand. I think our room had a tiny bed, that was it. The hotel was opposite of the Beira-Rio, so people were having sex while looking at Inter’s stadium.

Article continues below

“I still joke with my dad about this. If he did that today he’d probably go to jail.

“Thank God, I got accepted by Inter. But I swear, I wasn’t thinking about turning professional. In fact, I felt blessed to be playing at all.”

Further reading