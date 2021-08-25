Sevilla confirm rejected bid for Kounde amid Chelsea interest

The Blues have kept close contact with the 22-year-old defender but convincing the Liga side into a sale may not prove a straightforward prospect

Sevilla have confirmed they have rejected a bid for Jules Kounde, while insisting that the club has no need to sell the Chelsea target or any other player.

Kounde, 22, has been closely linked to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However the Blues will have their work cut out to sign the defender, although Sevilla did confirm that they would evaluate any subsequent offers should they arrive.

What was said?

"It is true that there was an offer for Kounde that we turned down," club president Jose Castro explained to reporters on Wednesday.

"Right now there is no concrete offer for the player. If it comes, we will look at it as we always have done. If we have to [sell], we will do, as long as those resources can be re-invested in the club to keep improving and expand our trophy cabinet.

"While the market is open, anything can happen. We have players who could leave. Anything can happen this time of year until the 31st. It is a window where there have been few moves in most clubs, but not in ours."

No need to sell

Goal understands that while there has been no direct contact between Chelsea and Sevilla, talks have occurred between intermediaries representing both clubs. Further reports suggest that it is Tottenham, not the Blues, whose offer was rebuffed by the Andalucians.

Kounde's release clause also received a bump in recent weeks, jumping from €80 to €90 million, although Chelsea are hopeful that they would be able to settle on a lower price.

In Castro's opinion, though, the onus is on the Londoners or any other suitor to convince them into a sale.

"Sevilla do not need to sell any player. We will sell if it suits us with an above-market bid which allows us to keep strengthening the team and achieving big things on the sporting side," he added. "That is what we have always done, we have not changed there."

