Setien hopes Barcelona make Messi so happy he wants to stay

The Catalans' coach is desperate for the club's star to stay put as he looks to make his own mark at the Camp Nou

New manager Quique Setien is hoping Barcelona can make Lionel Messi so happy he doesn't contemplate leaving the reigning champions.

The attacker scored the first goal of the Setien era and also bagged a brace midweek in a 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Leganes .

Setien's start to life at the Camp Nou hasn't been a perfect one however with the Catalans losing 2-0 to in their most recent league match.

Ahead of Sunday's home La Liga clash against , the Barcelona boss stressed he wants to keep Messi content to ensure he remains beyond his current contract which expires at the end of next season.

"I hope we make Messi so happy that he wants to stay," Setien told Spanish newspaper SPORT .

Setien was brought in as a replacement for Ernesto Valverde and the new manager suggested the club's style of play was taking a worrying detour under their previous boss as he declared his own desire to leave a more positive impression.

"I do believe Barca's play was going away from the original idea," Setien said. "I want to win all the games and my dream is to leave a good memory."

Barcelona failed to sign a new striker in January despite the fact Luis Suarez is currently sidelined with injury.

While far from an ideal situation for the Catalans' new coach, Setien is confident he can make do with the club's current squad.

"We can play with no pure striker, with [Antoine] Griezmann or we will figure out something," he said.

Setien singled out young attacker Ousmane Dembele for praise during the week and once again highlighted how impressed he's been with the Frenchman's dedication in the wake of recent injuries.

"I have tears when I see the intensity of his training," Setien said of the 22-year-old.

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga, trailling rivals and current leaders by three points after 21 matches.

After hosting in the league on Sunday, Setien's side will next travel to for their quarter-final clash to be played on Thursday.