'Apology accepted!' - Sergio Ramos forgiven by photographer for shove after Bayern Munich loss

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos said sorry for shoving a photographer after his team's defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

PSG beaten by Bayern in Champions League

Ramos shoves photographer after defeat

Has been forgiven after personal apology

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos could not hide his frustrations after seeing PSG slip to a 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 tie. PSG players went to applaud supporters after the game, but Ramos ended up shoving a photographer out of his way. The defender has now apologised for his actions and been forgiven by photographer Markus Gilliar.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Surprise in the evening: Yesterday Sergio Ramos contacted me personally and apologized for his behavior," Gilliar wrote on Instagram. "Apology accepted, case closed." Ramos responded on social media by thanking Gilliar for his message.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The unsavoury incident summed up a poor night for PSG. Christophe Galtier's side nwo face an uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition, with the second leg due to take place at Bayern's Allianz Arena. PSG are also struggling for form domestically and were beaten 3-1 by Monaco last time out.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? PSG have lost five of their 11 games in all competitions in 2023 (W5 D1), already more than in the whole of 2022 (four in 46 encounters).

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The defender and PSG are back in action on Sunday in Ligue 1 against Lille.