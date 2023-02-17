Sergio Aguero issues three-word response after fake BROTHEL picture is posted online in apparent attempt to damage his reputation

Ex-Argentina and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has dismissed the fake photos which were doctored to make it look as though he was in a brothel.

34-year-old now retired

Gave up football due to heart condition

Has now had to defend reputation

WHAT HAPPENED? Sordid pictures recently emerged online which seemed to show Aguero in a brothel in the Orihuela region of Spain alongside famed Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos. However, Spanish magazine Hola.com have since proven the pictures to be fakes created by a Twitter user.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:The retired footballer took to Twitter to dismiss any truth to the photos, writing: "They are sausages." The term 'salchichas' used by Aguero literally translates to 'sausages', but is in fact a harmless Argentinian expression meaning 'fools', highlighting the foolish act of fabricating such lewd images online.

WHAT NEXT? Hola have since released a statement saying: "This is a clear example of what they call fake news and what the media fight against. The screenshots that are seen in this tweet are false, it is a montage. The HOLA design has been used to fake something that has never been produced. We are taking legal action on this."