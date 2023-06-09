Sergio Aguero reveals Lionel Messi 'cracked up' when sent screenshot of Inter Miami sat rock-bottom of MLS Eastern Conference

Sergio Aguero has revealed that Lionel Messi “cracked up” when being sent a screenshot of Inter Miami sat rock-bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Florida-based outfit have endured a testing 2023 campaign, leading to the departure of coach Phil Neville, but they are about to get a serious shot in the arm. Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has announced that he will be heading to the United States after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. There is much work for him to do in Miami, as he will be joining a side that has collected just 15 points through 16 games this season – with 11 defeats suffered along the way.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aguero has made a point of highlighting that standing to fellow Argentine Messi, telling ESPN: “I spoke to Messi yesterday, I sent him a message with a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and I said: ‘Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th/9th!’”

Pressed on how the 2022 World Cup winner responded to that message, Aguero said: “Messi cracked up. He said, ‘We have to make the play-offs!’”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The top seven teams in each of the MLS conferences progress automatically to the play-offs, while those finishing in eighth and ninth enter the wild card round. Inter Miami currently sit six points off that pace with a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT? It has been suggested that Messi could make his debut for David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash with Liga MX side Cruz Azul, while his MLS bow is being lined up for a home date with Charlotte FC on August 21.