Did the Seattle Sounders just drop MLS' best 2023 kit with special edition Bruce Lee jersey?

The Seattle Sounders have dropped a special edition Bruce Lee kit to celebrate his life and legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Sounders unveil new kit

Club pays tribute to Bruce Lee

Jersey uses dragon-inspired design

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sounders have unveiled a special edition second kit for the new season which pays tribute to Bruce Lee - and it's glorious.

The martial arts legend has a strong connection with Seattle, as he spent his early years in the city and was buried in Seattle after his death at the age of 32. The new kit is red and black with a yellow trim and a dragon design. Lee's signature is also stamped on the bottom of the shirt with a dragon symbol.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon has been impressed by the tribute and told the club's website it is a fitting tribute to her father.

"My father has a deep and dear history with Seattle as a place of learning, teaching, friendship, growth, inspiration, love and ultimately rest," she said. "And so, it feels fortuitous to come together with the Sounders to represent him not only as the Dragon he was, but also reflect him more deeply within the community that helped to shape him so fundamentally. What an amazing tribute!"

WHAT NEXT? The Seattle Sounders begin the new MLS campaign on Sunday, February 26, against the Colorado Rapids.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!