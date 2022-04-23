SEA Games 2022 men's football tournament: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous Southeast Asian Games winners

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the 2021 Southeast Asian Games

Football at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will feature 10 teams and is scheduled to kick off on May 6, 2022, with Under-23 players forming the majority of the contingent as only three players over the stipulated age are allowed to be a part of the squad.

The world's most popular game has been part of the SEA Games since 1959.

Thailand are the most successful team in this competition with 16 titles to their name whereas, while Vietnam are the defending champions.

The 10 teams have been equally divided into two groups. Group A consists of hosts Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines and Timor Leste.

Meanwhile, Group B is formed by Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.

Group A Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1

Vietnam

000

0

00

0

0

2

Indonesia

0

0

000000
3

Myanmar

0

0

000000
4

Philippines

00000000

5

Timor-Leste

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group A Fixtures and Results

DateTimeStadiumFixture

May 6, 2022

16:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Philippines v Timor-Leste

May 6, 2022

19:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Vietnam v Indonesia

May 8, 2022

16:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Timor-Leste v Myanmar

May 8, 2022

19:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Vietnam v Philippines

May 10, 2022

16:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Myanmar v Philippines

May 10, 2022

19:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Indonesia v Timor-Leste

May 13, 2022

16:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Philippines v Indonesia

May 13, 2002

19:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Myanmar v Vietnam

May 15, 2022

16:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Indonesia v Myanmar

May 15, 2022

19:00

Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho

Timor-Leste v Vietnam

Group B Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1

Thailand

000

0

00

0

0

2

Malaysia

0

0

000000
3

Cambodia

0

0

000000
4

Singapore

00000000

5

Laos

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group B Fixtures and Results

DateTimeStadiumFixture

May 7, 2022

16:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Singapore v Laos

May 7, 2022

19:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Thailand v Malaysia

May 9, 2022

16:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Laos v Cambodia

May 9, 2022

19:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Thailand v Singapore

May 11, 2022

16:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Cambodia v Singapore

May 11, 2022

19:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Malaysia v Laos

May 14, 2022

16:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Singapore v Malaysia

May 14, 2002

19:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Cambodia v Thailand

May 16, 2022

16:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Malaysia v Cambodia

May 16, 2022

19:00

Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

Laos v Thailand

2021 Southeast Asian Games Semi-finals

DateTimeVenueFixture

May 19, 2022

16:00

My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi

Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B

May 19, 2022

19:00

My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi

Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A

2021 Southeast Asian Games Bronze Medal Match

Date

Time

Venue

Fixture

May 22, 2022

16:00

My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi

Loser S1 vs Loser S2

2021 Southeast Asian Games Gold Medal Match

DateTimeVenueFixture

May 22, 2022

19:00

My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi

Winner S1 vs Winner S2

2021 Southeast Asian Games Top Scorer

Osvaldo Haay and Ha Duc Chinh were the top scorers of the 2019 edition of the SEA Games. There are a few young talents to look out for in this edition as well such as the likes of Teerasak Poeiphimai of Thailand, Bounphachan Bounkong of Laos and Mouzinho de Lima of Timor-Leste.

Rank

Name

Country

Goals

1.

2.

3.

Southeast Asian Games past medal winners

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1.

Thailand

16

4

5

25

2.

Malaysia

6

6

7

19

3.

Myanmar

5

4

5

14

4.

Vietnam

2

7

5

14

5.

Indonesia

2

5

4

11

6.

Singapore

0

3

7

10

7.

Laos

0

0

1

1