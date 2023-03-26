‘Screaming’ Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals viral car window celebration with Arsenal was not a one-off

Oleksandr Zinchenko says his antics in a viral video that showed him celebrating with Arsenal fans while leaning out of a car window were no one-off.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international was caught on camera by his partner shouting “come on” at Gunners supporters gathered in a nearby pub following a 4-1 victory for Mikel Arteta’s side over London neighbours Crystal Palace. Zinchenko has never tried to hide his passion – on or off the pitch – and claims to regularly “scream” at Arsenal followers when making his way home from triumphant appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zinchenko has told the Daily Mail: “This is one of my favourite corners in London. Every time I'm passing this pub – because it's the way to my home – and every time there is a lot of Arsenal fans. Every time I try to put my window down and scream because after [a game] I have incredible energy. And you just want to share these emotions with them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko, who was a four-time Premier League title winner at Manchester City, has proved to be a shrewd addition for the Gunners – with the winning mentality that he brings to the fold at Emirates Stadium helping Arsenal to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT? Zinchenko is currently away on international duty, preparing to face England in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Sunday, but will be back on the other side of north London by the time Arsenal return to Premier League action against Leeds on April 1.