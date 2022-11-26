Is scoring in a World Cup final better than sex? France legend Petit doesn't think so!

Emmanuel Petit has suggested that the feeling of scoring a goal in the World Cup final is good... but not as good as sex!

Petit scored in '98 final

France won World Cup that year

It's apparently not better than sex!

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal man scored the final goal in the 1998 World Cup final to round off a memorable 3-0 win over Brazil - Zinedine Zidane having earlier scored twice in the game. While Petit is proud of scoring in a World Cup final for his national team, he doesn't seem to think that the feeling is as good as sexual intercourse.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to CasinoEnLigne.ca, Petit said: "I try to find the same feeling of scoring in a World Cup final in my private life, and to be honest when my daughters were born I felt the same thing. I was in the right place, I was proud of it like I did something good. Something you can remember and be proud of. And scoring in a World Cup, especially a final, the last goal of the game in front of your own fans and family - it changes your life forever. Is scoring in a World Cup final better than sex? Well, we’re not supposed to play football when we’re put on this Earth, but we are supposed to reproduce so…"

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? After a dominating display against Australia in their 2022 World Cup opener, the defending champions next take on Denmark on Saturday.