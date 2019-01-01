Scholes: Class of '92 should be involved more at Man Utd

Only Nicky Butt of famous group of Old Trafford academy graduates is currently employed by the Red Devils despite their legendary status

Paul Scholes believes it is strange that members of Manchester United's Class of '92 have not been given prominent roles at the club.

The group took control of a majority share in non-league Salford City on Wednesday after David Beckham invested in the National League side.

Of the infamous United academy graduates, only head of academy Nicky Butt is currently employed by the Red Devils, although Ryan Giggs has previously served as interim manager after David Moyes was sacked and as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal.

Phil Neville and Scholes himself have also had coaching capacities at Old Trafford, but the former midfielder suggested he has felt unwelcome at the club in the past.

Asked about the situation, Scholes told the Guardian: “It is a little bit strange. I think it was always the [former] manager’s [Sir Alex Ferguson's] idea that he would have us all involved in some capacity. He went at the same time, we retired together.

"In an ideal world he would have liked that but it didn’t happen for a year or so and people got other interests.

“Salford obviously took a big chunk of that, people went into different stuff. Gary [Neville] went into management, Ryan is now at Wales. The manager always wanted something similar to a Bayern Munich or an Ajax where there are always ex-players there involved in the club, but it just has not happened.”

Ferguson left Man Utd in 2013 after 27 years with the Reds, and long-term chief executive David Gill was replaced by Ed Woodward in the same summer.

“A lot changed at the club, obviously David Gill as well," Scholes added. "It could have been different, it couldn’t have been – I just don’t know.”

Three permanent managers have taken charge of United since Ferguson's departure, but Jose Mourinho became the latest to leave after a poor start to the 2018-19 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a significant impact since his appointment as caretaker manager however, winning all seven of his games at the helm and reinstalling the Reds' attacking philosophy.

“Since Ole has come back you feel like you’ve got your club back," Scholes continued. "You don’t ever feel like you’ve lost it, I suppose, but it just feels like you’ve got someone there who knows Man United, he’s been a player, you look at Ole and he’s a United man.

“I know he’s had jobs at other clubs but he’s a United person. You’d almost feel welcome there again.”

Scholes is reportedly set to take his first steps into management in the coming days having been strongly linked with the vacant manager's role at hometown club Oldham Athletic.