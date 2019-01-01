Scholes backs Man Utd for top-four Premier League finish

The player turned pundit believes his former club have what it takes to qualify for next season's Champions League

moved up to fifth in the Premier League following their win at , and club legend Paul Scholes believes they now have a good opportunity to finish in the places.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were on the score sheet in a 2-0 win, and ’s draw with Norwich meant three points from Turf Moor took the Red Devils above Jose Mourinho’s side and just a point behind fourth-place .

Club veteran, Scholes, thinks victories like the one at Burnley show Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have what it takes to finish in the top four, and with a little more consistency they should be able to work their way even further up the table.

“We've seen that obviously, they beat Tottenham, they beat City, the way they did,” he said on BT Sport.

“Okay, we talk about being consistent - a poor result at , a poor performance really, but they came here tonight, a tough place to come.

“Burnley does make it really difficult for you, but United were in complete control apart from maybe five or 10 minutes towards the end."

Scholes also noted that Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side can be just as inconsistent, and this may give United a way into the top four.

Chelsea face this weekend and currently have a game in hand on United, but they haven’t managed to string together two wins in a row since October.

Lampard’s side defeated Tottenham away from home this month, but have also lost to Bournemouth and at Stamford Bridge, as well as losing away at .

“Six weeks ago you're thinking the only way they [Manchester United] get into the Champions League is through the , possibly winning that,” added Scholes.

“Now, with Chelsea losing a little bit of form as well, losing a bit of consistency, you're not sure what you're going to get from them from week to week.

“What are they? A point behind them now? Chelsea have still got a game in hand, but they'll be looking back at United.

“They look confident now, and I think the minimum they should be expecting is to finish in the top four."