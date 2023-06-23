Saudi snub! Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey agrees personal terms with Juventus ahead of £17m move

Thomas Partey is set to reject offers from Saudi Arabia as he agrees to join Juventus in a £17m move.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sport Italia, the Arsenal midfielder has agreed to a potential transfer to Juventus, snubbing offers from Saudi Arabia, and his representatives have already reached a consensus with the Serie A club regarding personal terms. Juventus had expressed interest in signing the Ghanaian international two years ago but were unable to proceed due to the Gunners' high asking price at the time. However, a transfer now appears on the cards as Arsenal are willing to sell Partey this summer to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires in June 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus believe that a fee in the range of €18-20 million (£15-17 million) could secure Partey, who is highly regarded by manager Massimiliano Allegri. Partey's versatility as a defensive midfielder makes him a valuable asset, capable of fitting into different tactical systems, including a two or three-man midfield. Allegri envisions Partey's presence should enable Paul Pogba to play in a more advanced role, facilitating more effective link-up play with the Juventus attack.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Partey has been offered a three-year contract by Juventus and is keen to remain in Europe rather than heading to Saudi Arabia. He is also thought to want to experience a new challenge in Italy, after playing football in England and Spain.

WHAT NEXT? Partey's move to Juventus will not only provide him with a new challenge but also offer an opportunity for Juventus to strengthen their squad. Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen to generate funds to aid moves for other transfer targets in Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.