‘Sarr would be a fantastic addition at Liverpool’ – Barnes says sights should be set on Watford winger

The Reds legend would like to see another Senegal international at Anfield, but admits a proven centre-half remains the priority at present

Ismaila Sarr should remain an option on ’s recruitment radar, says John Barnes, as the winger would be a “fantastic player to have as part of the team” at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a move to bring another Senegal international onto his books in a number of transfer windows.

Liverpool witnessed firsthand how devastating Sarr can be on his day during the 2019-20 campaign, with the talented 22-year-old inflicting a first defeat of the season on the champions elect.

More teams

Watford are understandably reluctant to part with such ability, even after slipping back into the Championship, and will demand a sizeable fee from any deal.

It has been suggested that £40 million ($54m) may be required in order to prise Sarr from Vicarage Road, but Barnes believes that would be money well spent if Klopp looks to land another exciting forward.

The ex-Reds and Hornets midfielder told BonusCodeBets when asked if a move for Sadio Mane’s international colleague should be made: “Yes, if he wanted to be one of the front three, but, and I’ve said this before, we need a centre-back.

“Although a great player and looking forward he’d be fantastic player to have as part of the team, it’s not what we need at this very moment in time.

“If they want to sign him as a long-term investment, then I think that’s great. But right now, this very season, we need to strengthen our defence so to find suitable players for this should be the priority.”

Liverpool are mulling over centre-half options at present, with injuries having taken their toll on the defending champions.

Klopp’s men are still very much in the hunt for another top-flight crown, but the chasing pack have closed in and Barnes expects a much tougher fight to the finish than the Reds experienced last term.

He added: “Although this season is much more unpredictable than the previous one, Man City is most definitely Liverpool’s biggest threat.

Article continues below

“At the moment, Man United can go on top of us if they get a point, but I think over the season, and of course we're not even halfway yet, a lot can happen and I do think it’ll end up being Liverpool and Man City battling it out.

“Liverpool still terrify teams when they pour forward and they very much got that winning mentality in mind.

“And if you go to the bookies, they're not going to tell you that Man United are favourites. They're going to say Liverpool and City are still the two favourites and, in my opinion, they very much are.”