Santos confirm interest in Man Utd midfielder Pereira

The Brazil midfielder could be on the move as he continues to struggle for regular first-team football at Old Trafford

Brazilian side Santos are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira – and claim the player is also keen on making the move.

The 22-year-old is a product of Man Utd’s academy having joined the club from PSV Eindhoven in 2012 at the age of 16.

After progressing through the youth teams at Old Trafford, Pereira spent the last two seasons on loan at Granada and Valencia, suggesting he was ready for regular first-team football.

He started Manchester United’s opening game of the season against Leicester before being taken off at half-time against Brighton in their following match at the Amex Stadium.

Pereira has made just four appearances in all competitions since with just one of those from the start, against Valencia in the Champions League last week.

He did, however, earn his first international cap for Brazil in a 5-0 victory against El Salvador in September.

Speaking after the Valencia game Pereira pleaded for more opportunities at Manchester United, convinced he would "get better and better" with regular playing time.

However, it seems instead that the 22-year-old’s future lies away from Old Trafford.

Pereira is out of contract at the end of the season and there have been reports suggesting United have no intention of offering him an extension.

The Belgium-born midfielder would therefore be free to sign a pre-contract with other clubs from next month.

Santos president José Carlos Peres has now revealed the club has opened talks with Pereira’s father with a view of trying to sign the player in January, rather than wait until his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The club even reportedly sent Pereira a Santos club shirt with his name and the number 15 on the back, in a further attempt to persuade him to move.

"He's a Santos player and he wants to play in Santos." Peres told A Tribuna. “The family is trying, his father wants to see him in Santos for at least a year. He’s out of contract end in the middle of the year, but we want the player now. With his father, I have spoken, but we have not yet entered into the details of values.”