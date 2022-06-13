Sancho and Rashford have 'a lot to do' to reach 2022 World Cup: England manager Southgate sends stark warning

The Manchester United duo have slipped down the international pecking order after a frustrating year at club level

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been sent a stark warning by Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with the England boss insisting "they've got a lot of work to do" to earn tickets to Qatar.

Sancho and Rashford both endured difficult seasons at club level with Manchester United, who finished sixth in the Premier League while extending their trophyless run to five years.

Neither man was included in Southgate's squad for the start of the UEFA Nations League, with Harry Maguire currently the only Red Devils player in his plans.

What has Southgate said about Sancho amd Rashford?

United left-back Luke Shaw has also missed out due to injury, and Southgate has admitted that he, Sancho and Rashford have a tough task on their hands to force their way back into his reckoning.

"We’ve only got one [Man Utd player] with us,” the Three Lions head coach told reporters. “They've got a lot to do to get back in the squad.”

Sancho and Rashford's England records

Sancho has won 23 caps for England to date, most of which came when he was on the books of Borussia Dortmund, while Rashford has 46.

The former has only played once for his country since the Euro 2020 final, while Rashford hasn't featured at all, with the duo yet to recover from missing penalties in the shootout defeat to Italy.

