Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr says all players would 'love to wear' OneLove armband at Women's World Cup after FIFA ban

Australia star Sam Kerr believes most players at the Women's World Cup would love to wear the banned OneLove armband.

FIFA bans OneLove armband

Eight other armbands sanctioned

Australia and Chelsea star Kerr speaks out

WHAT HAPPENED? As the federation did at the men's World Cup in Qatar last year, FIFA has outlawed the wearing of the multicoloured armband, which signifies support for the LGBTQ+ community, threatening players with yellow cards if it is displayed. Instead FIFA has sanctioned eight armbands which display various social messages – although Kerr has spoken out about the OneLove decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Like most of the teams in the whole world, everyone has voiced that they would love to wear it," Kerr said.

"You saw with the men's World Cup, Harry Kane, for example, first game if he had have worn it, he would have received a yellow card; he got a yellow card in the game, so he would have been sent off. It's not worth the risk; putting the team at risk, putting the tournament at risk, putting everything at risk.

"There will be multiple opportunities where we get to use our voice and there'll be multiple opportunities where I get to use my voice for things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The FIFA-approved armbands will be available for captains to wear depending on the stage of the tournament, with England and Australia among the nations who are expected to don them.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KERR? The Women's World Cup gets under way on July 20 with Kerr's Australia co-hosting with New Zealand. Their opening game is on that day against the Republic of Ireland.