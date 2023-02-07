Salernitana vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Salernitana against Juventus in Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Juventus are set to take on Salernitana on Tuesday in Serie A at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

The Bianconeri are struggling to make an impact in the domestic league which sees them placed in the 13th spot with 23 points from 20 matches.

If the hosts beat them then Davide Nicola's side will leapfrog the heavyweights in the league standing. Salernitana earned a point from Juventus earlier in the season, when the two teams met in Turin, and Nicola will hope that they can do better in front of their fans to stage an upset.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have just one point from their last three matches since their point deduction. They went down to the newly-promoted side Monza at home in their last league outing and will desperately hope to get back on the winning track in Salerno.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Salernitana vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Salernitana vs Juventus Date: February 7, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45 pm ET, 7:45 pm GMT, 1:15 am IST (February 8) Venue: Arechi Stadium, Salerno

How to watch Salernitana vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A clash between Salernitana and AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on BTSportApp.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BTSportApp India Sports18 - 1 HD JioCinema

Salernitana team news and squad

Defenders Federico Fazio and Norbert Gyomber are set to miss the match with muscle injuries, while Giulio Maggiore and Pasquale Mazzocchi are both doubtful with muscle and knee problems, respectively.

Apart from the four players, the rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Salernitana possible XI: Ochoa; Sambia, Troost-Ekong, Bronn, Bradaric; Coulibaly, Bohinen, Vilhena; Candreva, Piatek, Dia

Position Players Goalkeepers Sepe, Ochoa, Fiorillo. Defenders Danililuc, Lovato, Bronn, Troost-Ekong, Pirola, Bradaric, Sambia. Midfielders Radovanovic, Bohinen, Coulibaly, Vilhena, Caviglia, Crnigoj, Kastanos, Pio Lervolino, Candreva. Forwards Dia, Patek, Bonazzoli, Botheim, Valencia.

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will miss Paul Pogba, Arkadiusz Milik, Leonardo Bonucci and Kaio Jorge.

Mattia Perin could make way for Wojciech Szczesny in goal with Danilo, Bremer, and Alex Sandro in defence. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are set to lead the line.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagiolo, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic