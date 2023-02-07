Salernitana vs Juventus: Lineups and LIVE updates

Juventus find themselves in a pretty precarious situation in Serie A, having dropped seven points in their last three games, not to mention the 15-point deduction that saw them drop straight to 10th place in the table from 3rd place.
It has been a pretty tough situation for the Bianconeri, who are currently in 13th place with 23 points, a whopping 33 points behind leaders Napoli and just nine points above the relegation zone. A loss against Salernitana today will see their 16th-placed hosts jump above them in the table.
The hosts will fancy another positive result against a demoralized Juve side as they were able to salvage a 2-2 draw in Turin earlier this season. Massimiliano Allegri has his work cut out and knows that the Bianconeri cannot avoid further slip-ups, even though they are still alive in the Europa League and have a Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Inter Milan awaiting them.
Salernitana vs Juventus predicted lineups
Salernitana XI (4-3-3): Sepe; Sambia, Bronn, Troost-Ekong, Bradarić; Coulibaly, Caviglia, Vilhena; Candreva, Piatek, Dia
Juventus XI (3-5-1-1): Szczęsny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Di María; Vlahović
Salernitana vs Juventus LIVE updates
Juventus' upcoming fixtures
Juve will host Fiorentina in Serie A action on Sunday, 12th February. They will then meet Nantes in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 on 16th February.