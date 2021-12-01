Salah responds to Ballon d'Or controversy after sensational performance against Everton

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah refused to comment on finishing seventh in the Ballon d'Or voting, although he did admit that he hopes to finish higher next year.

Salah's seventh-place was controversial given the Egyptian attacker scored 31 times for Liverpool in 2020-21 while already providing 19 goals and eight assists in just 19 appearances this season.

Widely hailed as one of the world's top players, Salah refused to criticise those responsible for him finishing seventh although he did say he expects better going forward.

What was said?

When asked by Amazon how he felt about the vote, Salah replied: "I have no comment," before saying that he "hopefully" will finish higher next year.

Salah scored Liverpool's second and third goals in Wednesday's 4-1 win over rivals Everton, with his second finish coming as the result of a Seamus Coleman mistake.

"The message from the manager was that they will play physically strong and go 100% for every ball; we just had to play our game and try to create chances, which we did," Salah said.

"I expected him [Coleman] to do a mistake which he did. The game was tough at 2-1 but at 3-1 it becomes much better."

With 19 goals already this season, including 13 in the Premier League, Salah believes this is just the beginning of what could be a big year in Liverpool.

"Hopefully many more," he said when asked how many goals he plans on scoring this season. "My first target is to win something at the club: league, Champions League, hopefully both."

What's next for Salah?

With Wednesday's win, Liverpool remain third in the Premier League as Chelsea and Manchester City maintained the top two spots with wins.

Up next for Liverpool is a visit to Wolves on Saturday before the Reds travel to Italy to take on AC Milan in their final Champions League group stage match, having already qualified as group winners.

