'I share his confidence' - Saka agrees with Arteta that new Arsenal contract is close

Bukayo Saka has made it clear he is very happy at Arsenal and hinted he is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners.

Arteta expecting new Saka deal

Forward also confident

Saka feels loved at Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka has responded to comments made by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta about his future at the club. Arteta has said he is "very confident" Saka will remain with the Gunners and added "now it is about putting it on a piece of paper."

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, I share his confidence," he said. "I really feel the love from my team-mates, my coaches and the fans as well."

Saka also opened up on his relationship with his boss. "I feel like he’s always there for me,” he explained. “He knows when to speak to me, it’s not too much but it’s not too little and the different bits of advice he gives me are special and it makes such a difference."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka has become an integral part of the Arsenal team and was the Gunners' top scorer last season with 12 goals. The England international is into the final two years of his current contract and Arteta will be keen to secure his long-term future to ward off interest from clubs such as Manchester City and Liverpool.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Bukayo Saka is the youngest Arsenal player ever to score and assist in a north London derby.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Saka and Arsenal take on Aston Villa in the Premier League at the Emirates on Wednesday night.