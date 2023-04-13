Sadio Mane was seen smiling as he returned to training alongside Leroy Sane and his Bayern Munich team-mates.

Mane all smiles at training

Punishment yet to be decided

Due to apologise to teammates

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern were back at training for the first time since their 3-0 capitulation to Manchester City on Tuesday night. A defeat which saw Mane and Sane arguing on the field and continuing their disagreement in the changing rooms, where the Senegal international is reported to have punched his fellow forward in the face. Footage from the training ground appeared to show the squad and Mane in relaxed mood as they jogged around the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: More intense conversations are taking place in the boardroom at the Bavarian club, with those in charge said to be less than impressed with Tuesday night's events and considering a range of punishments for Mane, that range all the way from a fine to a summer transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN & MANE? Bayern will be back in league action this Saturday against struggling Hoffenheim as they look to hold off Borussia Dortmund's title challenge. Whether Mane lines up at the Allianz Arena is yet to be decided.