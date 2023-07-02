'Hugging him made me 50% more athletic!' - Ryan Reynolds runs into Wrexham star Paul Mullin 'in the wild' as charming bromance continues

Ryan Reynolds has joked that hugging Paul Mullin “made me 50% more athletic”, with the Wrexham co-owner meeting the prolific striker “in the wild”.

Dragons frontman hit 47 goals last season

Close bond with club co-owners

Preparing for life back in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? The Deadpool actor is still revelling in the Dragons’ record-breaking promotion back into the Football League from 2022-23, with the National League title collected in style. Star frontman Mullin led that charge, netting 47 goals across all competitions, and he has struck up quite the bromance with Reynolds and fellow co-chairman Rob McElhenney. The 28-year-old has been rubbing shoulders with Reynolds away from football, much to the delight of the Hollywood superstar.

Instagram | vancityreynolds

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds has posted on social media alongside an image of himself meeting up with Mullin during the off-season: “Ran into Paul Mullin in the wild! Just hugging him made me fifth percent more athletic.”

WHAT NEXT? Mullin has seen his contract at Wrexham extended by another year following promotion into League Two and Wales boss Rob Page has said that he will come into contention for a first international call-up if lofty standards can be maintained in the fourth tier of English football.