Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ‘get excited’ to talk with Wrexham stars Elliot Lee & Ben Tozer, claims club director

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney “get excited” to speak with players such as Elliot Lee and Ben Tozer, claims the club’s director.

Promotion secured back to the Football League

Records broken in the process

More spending to come in next transfer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood A-listers continue to generate plenty of buzz in North Wales whenever they are in town, with regular visits to the Racecourse Ground having been paid during a record-setting 2022-23 campaign. Wrexham have secured promotion back to the Football League with over 100 points and a century of goals, with Reynolds and McElhenney seeing a return on their considerable investment. They have vowed to continue funding a push towards the Premier League, with the pair’s enthusiasm showing no sign of waning as they continue to make the most of opportunities to rub shoulders with those out on the field and in the stands.

WHAT THEY SAID: During an open-top bus parade that allowed players to celebrate their achievements with a loyal fan base, executive director Humphrey Ker said of Reynolds and McElhenney boasting childlike passion for their roles at Wrexham: “They are the chairmen but they are also fans. They get as excited by the opportunity to talk to Elliot Lee, Ben Tozer or whoever it may be like the rest of us do. They are drinking it up, they are two very happy men right now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney were back in Wrexham for said parade, with Ker delighted to see smiles back on collective faces. He added on the Dragons’ achievements under committed co-owners: “There was a moment in the documentary last year where you see Rob and Ryan telling the guys what they have achieved, irrespective of promotion, and what they have done to this town. I think that is really true.

"We were surrounded by all these fans for the open-top bus parade and that was brilliant, so exciting. Just to have this sense of pride and excitement that everybody has got being a Wrexham fan right now. We know how much people in this town wanted to get back in the Football League, how much they wanted to experience Football League life again and the sense of pride that comes with that.”

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are in the process of drawing up recruitment plans for the summer transfer window, with the club aware of the need to add again for life in League Two despite already boasting the talents of Lee, Tozer and 47-goal striker Paul Mullin.